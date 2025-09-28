Backlog of PPAs getting streamlined now: Hero Future Energies CEO

The biggest problem facing the Indian renewable energy sector — discoms refusing to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs), leading to their pile-up — is getting sorted, says Srivatsan Iyer, chief executive officer (CEO) of Hero Future Energies, among the largest renewable energy developers operating in India, in an interview with Sudheer Pal Singh. Edited excerpts:

How do you look at the increasing number of firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) tenders where tariffs have come down drastically?

There has been a lot of discussion among policymakers and the industry on the point that we can only add so much renewable