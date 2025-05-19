Monday, May 19, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Bangladesh import curbs won't hurt Indian textile majors, say experts

Bangladesh import curbs won't hurt Indian textile majors, say experts

Experts say India's ban on land-route textile imports from Bangladesh will likely boost domestic sourcing, with minimal disruption to large retail companies

The current decision comes after last month’s curb on the transshipment facility by India that had allowed Bangladesh’s export cargo to flow smoothly to other countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar.

Shine JacobSharleen Dsouza Chennai/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

India's decision to ban imports of several items, including textile goods, from Bangladesh via land routes is unlikely to have a major impact on domestic retail majors, said top industry sources. Experts indicate that Indian companies will replace Bangladeshi exports through domestic sourcing, as the quantity involved is minimal.
 
According to the Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF), an industry association, India imported around $618 million worth of woven and knitted apparel from Bangladesh during the 11-month period up to February in the last financial year. Bangladesh’s share in India's apparel imports stands at around 35–40 per cent.
 
“Due to the zero-duty
