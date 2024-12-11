Banks compliant with Trai's new regulations on message traceability

Large commercial banks in the country are compliant with new Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) norms on message traceability, which came into effect from December 11, bankers aware of the development said.

According to senior public sector bank executives, all the mobile phone numbers are white labelled for call centres and compliances are in place as far as large commercial banks are concerned.

However, there may be challenges at the vendor (operator) level, as banks are working with certain telecom operators. These operators will need to address the issues on their end.

And there is no clarity about the