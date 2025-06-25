'Baseline central norms for gaming will enable uniformity in compliance'

Baseline norms from a centralised body to regulate India’s growing gaming sector would bring uniformity in compliance and help curb the presence of unregulated offshore entities, argues a senior policy executive from gaming firm Head Digital Works.

“It is crucial to establish a baseline level playing field for regulations. It will enable uniformity across regulations across the sector, while also enabling scope for some modifications at an individual state level,” said Sumanta Dey, vice president (corporate affairs and public policy) at Head Digital Works.

These baseline norms could establish core operating guidelines while allowing states to build on them based