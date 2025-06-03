Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Battery storage PLI scheme likely to be tweaked to add more sectors

Battery storage PLI scheme likely to be tweaked to add more sectors

As of now, the plan is to extend coverage to all sectors or all aspects of batteries like data centres, telecom towers, power backups, etc

solar power battery storage
premium

solar power battery storage

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the remaining part of a national programme on battery storage, especially with some specialised applications, may be changed to attract more sectors and create demand, according to two persons in the know.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) are working on the programme titled “National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage” for the remaining 10 GwH capacity of the 50 GwH target, especially for grid-scale stationary storage (GSSS) applications.  
As of now, the plan is to extend coverage to all sectors or all aspects
Topics : Inverter-battery Battery makers Lithium battery EV policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon