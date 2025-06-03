Battery storage PLI scheme likely to be tweaked to add more sectors

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the remaining part of a national programme on battery storage, especially with some specialised applications, may be changed to attract more sectors and create demand, according to two persons in the know.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) are working on the programme titled “National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage” for the remaining 10 GwH capacity of the 50 GwH target, especially for grid-scale stationary storage (GSSS) applications.

As of now, the plan is to extend coverage to all sectors or all aspects