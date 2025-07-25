Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bean to boom: India's artisanal chocolate revolution is gaining ground

Bean to boom: India's artisanal chocolate revolution is gaining ground

The beans, cultivated over 3,000 acres of cacao farms by over 150 farmers, are the ones used to craft Manam's 300-plus products across 50 categories - from rich chocolate beverages to savoury bites

choclate
premium

The numbers are telling. Manam, which launched in 2021 with an investment of just over ₹80 lakh, is now clocking a 125 per cent year-on-year growth rate.

Abhilasha Ojha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When Manam Chocolate opened its boutique café and retail store in New Delhi’s Eldeco Centre two weeks ago, it used it as an opportunity to bring customers closer to the bean-to-bar process. Through large screens inside the store, it took visitors straight to the farms of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where they could watch the farmers harvest, ferment and dry cacao.
 
The beans, cultivated over 3,000 acres of cacao farms by over 150 farmers, are the ones used to craft Manam’s 300-plus products across 50 categories — from rich chocolate beverages to savoury bites.
 
This immersive approach to chocolate-making is
Topics : take two chocolate FMCGs Chocolates
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon