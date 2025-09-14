Beyond Ikea and H&M: Sweden raises its trade, investment game in India

With India-EU FTA talks entering a crucial phase, one group aims to expand ties with India even further: The Nordic countries. Archis Mohan reports

The European Union (EU) and its member countries have stepped up their engagement with India, in the face of punitive tariffs being imposed against New Delhi by the United States (US).

While negotiators from both sides are racing against the clock to deliver the India-EU free-trade agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025, the Nordic nations — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden — are particularly keen on fostering growth in ties with India, and are looking