Home / Industry / News / Beyond Ikea and H&M: Sweden raises its trade, investment game in India

Sweden has a population of around 10 million, and its GDP last year was around $591 billion, with per capita GDP around $55,756. The country’s total exports for the year were valued at $301 billion, while imports amounted to $307 billion. Photo: Shutterstock

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

With India-EU FTA talks entering a crucial phase, one group aims to expand ties with India even further: The Nordic countries. Archis Mohan reports 
The European Union (EU) and its member countries have stepped up their engagement with India, in the face of punitive tariffs being imposed against New Delhi by the United States (US). 
While negotiators from both sides are racing against the clock to deliver the India-EU free-trade agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025, the Nordic nations — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden — are particularly keen on fostering growth in ties with India, and are looking
