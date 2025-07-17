Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airtel to offer free Perplexity Pro service to all 360 mn users for a year

The Bharti Airtel–Perplexity AI partnership in India is focused on helping customers navigate emerging digital trends with confidence and ease, said Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel.

Aashish Aryan
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

India’s second-largest telecom services provider, Bharti Airtel, on Thursday partnered with Perplexity AI to offer the Pro version of the large language model and search engine—worth ₹17,000 annually—free of charge to all 360 million users.
 
“Perplexity Pro includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life,” Bharti Airtel said.
 
This is the first-of-its-kind tie-up between a telecom services provider and a large language model company in India, through which
