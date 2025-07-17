Airtel to offer free Perplexity Pro service to all 360 mn users for a year

India’s second-largest telecom services provider, Bharti Airtel, on Thursday partnered with Perplexity AI to offer the Pro version of the large language model and search engine—worth ₹17,000 annually—free of charge to all 360 million users.

“Perplexity Pro includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life,” Bharti Airtel said.

This is the first-of-its-kind tie-up between a telecom services provider and a large language model company in India, through which