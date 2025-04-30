Big builders likely to tighten grip as realty mkt consolidates around them

India’s real estate sector is poised for significant consolidation, as customers increasingly shift to Grade A developers known for delivering homes with minimal delay. According to ratings agency Icra, the share of major listed developers as a percentage of total sales value has been rising.

Well-capitalised builders, according to top executives of leading players and industry experts, are expected to command more than half the market’s inventory in the coming years.

“Consolidation is happening because of past practices of others. It’s not that the people didn’t give them chances. You can’t take people’s money and then play with it. After