Home / Industry / News / Big builders likely to tighten grip as realty mkt consolidates around them

Big builders likely to tighten grip as realty mkt consolidates around them

Homebuyers prefer grade-A builders, delivery of homes key accountability factor

Policy changes have helped weed out non-credible developers which failed to comply with regulations; they were ultimately pushed out of the market.

Gulveen AulakhPrachi Pisal New Delhi/ Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

India’s real estate sector is poised for significant consolidation, as customers increasingly shift to Grade A developers known for delivering homes with minimal delay. According to ratings agency Icra, the share of major listed developers as a percentage of total sales value has been rising. 
 
Well-capitalised builders, according to top executives of leading players and industry experts, are expected to command more than half the market’s inventory in the coming years.
 
“Consolidation is happening because of past practices of others. It’s not that the people didn’t give them chances. You can’t take people’s money and then play with it. After
Topics : Realty ICRA Real Estate

