Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Big players, bigger bets: Tech firms line up for Rs 23K crore PLI jackpot

Big players, bigger bets: Tech firms line up for Rs 23K crore PLI jackpot

Industry awaits fine print as scheme promises over 5% incentives

PLI scheme India, electronics manufacturing India, Dixon Technologies PLI, Amber Enterprises PLI, Tata Electronics investment, Murugappa Group electronics, Foxconn India investment, TDK Corporation India, AT&S Austria India, Murata Manufacturing Indi
Premium

The scheme envisages investments ranging from ₹50 crore to ₹1,000 crore across different segments of electronic components, with the highest being in printed circuit boards (PCBs) and passive parts like capacitors, among others

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading home-grown companies — Dixon Technologies (India), Amber Enterprises India, Tata Electronics, Chennai-based Munoth Industries, and Murugappa Group — along with global majors such as Japan’s TDK Corporation, Taiwan’s Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), Austria’s AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG (AT&S AG), and Japan’s Murata Manufacturing Co, among others, have expressed initial interest in participating in the ₹22,919 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme cleared by the Union Cabinet late last week, according to those privy to stakeholder discussions with the government.
 
The scheme envisages investments ranging from ₹50 crore to ₹1,000 crore across different segments of electronic components, with
Topics : PLI scheme Technology Dixon Technologies Electronics manufacturing

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon