Biryani finds its place on the valuation menu with rising investor appetite

Biryani is set to get its own valuation. Devyani International, the largest franchisee of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in India, is considering the acquisition of Sky Gate Hospitality, which operates restaurants under the brand Biryani By Kilo (BBK), it said in a statement to BSE on Monday.

BBK made up the bulk of Sky Gate’s annual sales of ₹300 crore for FY25, but the acquisition has put the spotlight on one of India’s favourite dishes — biryani.

Considered by many across the country as ‘food for the soul’, it has created its own standalone segment within food