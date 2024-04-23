BJP's road ahead to fulfill agri promises in 2024 election manifesto

The BJP manifesto for 2024 general elections outlines a commitment to support the farmers and enhance India’s self-reliance in the production of key pulses, including tur, urad, masoor, moong and chana and four oilseeds namely mustard, soybean, sesame seeds and groundnut.

In its 2019 manifesto, the party had promised to launch a new mission to achieve self-sufficiency in oilseeds and other agriculture products.

As the party sets out on its campaign trail once again, it would be interesting to analyse the changes in the Indian pulses and oilseeds sector since the last manifesto and how farmers have been impacted by these policies.

Data