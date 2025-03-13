BPOs to reduce hiring as automation and AI take over routine tasks

Business process management (BPM) (earlier BPO) companies are set to hire fewer people as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) take over routine tasks.

With AI and generative AI (GenAI) becoming mainstream, businesses are restructuring operations, reducing the need for human intervention in basic processes.

Industry executives, associations and even venture capital (VC) firms are yet to determine how much those numbers will come down as companies adopt a wait-and-watch approach and the impact of AI and Gen AI unravels over time.

Still, all agree that industry is likely to be impacted the most by new-age technologies.

The Indian technology sector,