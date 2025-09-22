Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Group inks 7.5-acre Banashankari project worth ₹1,200 crore

Brigade Group inks 7.5-acre Banashankari project worth ₹1,200 crore

Brigade Group has signed a joint development agreement for a 7.5-acre residential project in Banashankari, Bengaluru, with a GDV of Rs 1,200 crore, adding to its housing pipeline

real estate

Brigade operates across India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City, with developments spanning residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors. Photo: Shutterstock

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Real estate developer Brigade Group has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project in Banashankari, South Bengaluru. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.
 
“Banashankari represents a unique blend of heritage and connectivity, supported by social and physical infrastructure, making it ideal for quality residential development. With Bengaluru evolving, we remain dedicated to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that not only elevate urban living but also contribute meaningfully to the city’s growth and economic landscape,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Group.
 
The Bengaluru-headquartered developer announced that the project will span 7.5 acres, offering high-quality residential spaces. It will feature premium apartments designed for homebuyers seeking an elevated lifestyle in a prime location, with convenient access to major infrastructure, educational institutions and commercial hubs. 
   
Moreover, the group is building the Twin Towers project in North-West Bengaluru. Last week, it said the project had received an investment of Rs 126 crore from Shruti Pai, Creative Director at Manipal Education and Medical Group International India.

Earlier in September, the company announced a tie-up for a luxury residential project in East Bengaluru and expects a revenue of Rs 2,500 crore. The project spans 10.75 acres with a total saleable area potential of 2.5 million square feet.
 
In an interaction with Business Standard, Pradyumna Krishnakumar, Executive Director of Brigade Group, said the company is targeting a 15 per cent increase in pre-sales, with a goal of Rs 9,000 crore by the end of FY26. He added that residential EBITDA margins are expected to remain in the 28-30 per cent range during the year.
 
Brigade operates across India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City, with developments spanning residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.
 

Topics : Brigade group Real Estate Bengaluru Residential projects

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

