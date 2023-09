'Best Tourism Village' crown for Bengal's hamlet where opposites mingle

DGCA approves wet lease for domestic carriers to meet festive season demand

Hiring intent for freshers in travel & hospitality sector to rise 15%

India-Canada rift bad for business; IT firms may struggle to land new deals

Karvy Stock Broking, its promoter barred for 7 years from markets

Markets have been over-optimistic in foreseeing rate cuts: Rahul Bhuskute

Broking industry revenues could be healthy in FY24, says Dhiraj Relli

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

The broking industry’s pecking order is set to change with Groww, a fin-tech startup from Bengaluru, poised to topple the industry’s poster boy, Zerodha, as the leading brokerage in the

Since FY22, while Zerodha’s growth has remained flat, Groww has seen its user base increase by another 55 per cent

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com