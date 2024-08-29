BS@50: Top 50 Indians who have excelled globally in business and arts

1. Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s brief commander

The Mumbai-born Indian-American software engineer served as the CEO of Twitter from November 2021 to October 2022. An IIT and Stanford graduate, Agrawal, 40, quickly rose through the ranks at Twitter, where he had worked for over a decade, eventually being named chief technical officer before his appointment as CEO. He succeeded co-founder Jack Dorsey. His leadership was marked by a focus on decentralisation and blockchain technology, though his tenure was brief due to the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk.