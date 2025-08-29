Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / BS Infra Summit: From power to ports, making of Indian infrastructure

BS Infra Summit: From power to ports, making of Indian infrastructure

India's infrastructure story shines at BS Summit 2025, with leaders charting bold visions in roads, ports, energy, and aviation to power Viksit Bharat 2047

Other industry leaders who spoke at the summit also deliberated on the same aspect - a practical realisation of the daunting task of building next generation infrastructure in years to come. | Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sample these figures:  10 km/day > Average pace of highway construction 
90% > Railway network still running on diesel locomotives 
40% > Aggregate technical & commercial losses in power sector 
3% > Share of the population travelling by air
  These numbers capture the state of India’s infrastructure in the 1990s. Hard to believe, but true. If quality infrastructure is the backbone of rapid economic growth, it is little surprise that the pre-2000 Indian economy was marked by stifling state monopolies and unsustainable leakages across sectors. 
Now, cut to 2025 
The data tell a story of dramatic change:
 
29
