BS Infra Summit: India must support logistics, say industry veterans

Shipbuilding, logistics and ports will drive India’s blue economy, according to two senior maritime industry experts who discussed the sector’s prospects at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi.

Logistics and shipbuilding can be sectors of national pride, said Amit Singh, head of business, MOL South Asia Middle East (Mitsui OSK Lines) and Kapil Mahajan, chief information and technology officer at Allcargo Logistics, during a panel discussion moderated by Business Standard’s Ruchika Chitravanshi.

“The government is very interested in building our maritime interests. We have lagged for two decades. But now the time has come that in the next