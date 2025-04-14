BSNL not keen on selling tower assets as 4G, 5G rollout looms ahead

With a major network rollout on the cards, the government is not keen to change the pattern of tower monetisation for BSNL, officials at the state-owned telecom service provider said.

The monetisation target in the telecom sector had to be revised due to a change in BSNL’s approach towards its mobile phone tower monetisation, which had shifted from sales to a lease-based model. This had been pointed out in an inter-ministerial meeting of secretaries, part of the core group on asset monetisation (CGAM), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary in August, Business Standard had earlier reported. The CGAM had since then