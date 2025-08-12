Net profitability seen as BSNL's true turnaround test: Committee on PSUs

The Committee on Public Undertakings (2025-26), comprising members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, has asked Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the Ministry of Communications to accelerate efforts to achieve net profitability, while ensuring that the target of setting up 100,000 4G sites by June 2025 and the subsequent 5G launch are met.

“While BSNL has made progress in operational efficiency and revenue stabilisation, it continues to post substantial net losses. The committee, therefore, strongly recommends that BSNL, with active oversight from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), establish a clear and time-bound roadmap to convert its operational