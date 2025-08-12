Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Net profitability seen as BSNL's true turnaround test: Committee on PSUs

Net profitability seen as BSNL's true turnaround test: Committee on PSUs

A parliamentary panel has asked BSNL to reach net profitability quickly, meet 4G-5G rollout targets, improve employee morale, and monetise assets more aggressively

BSNL
premium

The committee noted that prolonged stagnation in pay and benefits could harm employee morale and motivation, undermining BSNL’s revival efforts. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Committee on Public Undertakings (2025-26), comprising members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, has asked Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the Ministry of Communications to accelerate efforts to achieve net profitability, while ensuring that the target of setting up 100,000 4G sites by June 2025 and the subsequent 5G launch are met.
 
“While BSNL has made progress in operational efficiency and revenue stabilisation, it continues to post substantial net losses. The committee, therefore, strongly recommends that BSNL, with active oversight from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), establish a clear and time-bound roadmap to convert its operational
Topics : BSNL telecom services Indian telecom sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon