Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / C&I segment emerges as lucrative for energy companies and investors

C&I segment emerges as lucrative for energy companies and investors

Leading names in the energy sector Tata Power, JSW Energy, ReNew, Hero Future Energies, and Sterlite Power have announced plans for a dedicated C&I business vertical

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike
Premium

Shreya Jai New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy (4PE) was started by three friends in 2010 with Rs 3 crore angel funding. The name mirrored their business idea — the fourth partner is the customer for whom 4PE would develop tailor-made green energy solutions. A major chunk of their customer base turned out to be the energy-guzzling commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors — retailers, carmakers, pharma companies, and manufacturing units.

4PE started out as a “distributed green energy supplier” at a time when solar power was just catching on in India with grid connected projects making headlines with their large size

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon