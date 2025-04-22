Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CAIT seeks luxury tax on quick commerce, roll-out of e-commerce rules

CAIT seeks luxury tax on quick commerce, roll-out of e-commerce rules

Proposal to be part of recommendations to govt; move aimed at protecting kirana retailers

CAIT seeks luxury tax on quick commerce, roll-out of e-commerce rules
Premium

The trade body also demanded the immediate enforcement of FDI and e-commerce policies and the roll-out of e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act, along with mandatory transparency in algorithms, pricing, and seller selection

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has proposed a luxury tax on purchases made through quick commerce platforms on the grounds that the convenience of rapid delivery offered by such platforms qualifies as a luxury and should be taxed accordingly. The proposal will be one of the recommendations and set of demands the trade body plans to submit to the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.
 
This move is intended to draw attention to the impact of quick commerce and alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) and e-commerce regulations by online platforms that pose a
Topics : LUXURY Taxation Kirana stores

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon