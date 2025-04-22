CAIT seeks luxury tax on quick commerce, roll-out of e-commerce rules

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has proposed a luxury tax on purchases made through quick commerce platforms on the grounds that the convenience of rapid delivery offered by such platforms qualifies as a luxury and should be taxed accordingly. The proposal will be one of the recommendations and set of demands the trade body plans to submit to the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

This move is intended to draw attention to the impact of quick commerce and alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) and e-commerce regulations by online platforms that pose a