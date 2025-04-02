Campa sees double-digit growth in UP, West Bengal soft drink market

Campa, a carbonated drink brand belonging to Reliance Consumer Products (RCP), has managed to gain double-digit volume market share in some states and high single-digit share in others after its launch two years ago. The latest entrant into the cola war, Campa has also crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in revenues.

According to data sourced from the industry, Campa has gained double-digit volume market share in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal while it has gained high single-digit market share in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Assam. Reliance Retail had said in its Q3FY25 results release that Campa has over 10 per