Cancer, neonatal care & genetic disorders dominate crowdfunding in India

Industry projections suggest that crowdfunding's growth in healthcare financing could rise to 20-30 per cent

Representative Image: Medical crowdfunding is emerging as a vital healthcare financing solution in India. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Crowdfunding platforms have highlighted cancer treatments, genetic disorders, and premature baby care as the most frequently funded medical cases in India, driven by high out-of-pocket expenses and limited insurance coverage in critical healthcare.
 
CarePal, the parent company of crowdfunding platform Impact Guru, in its State of Cancer Fundraising Report 2024, revealed that the top 100 cancer campaigns on Impact Guru in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) raised an average of ₹10 lakh each. Industry projections suggest that crowdfunding’s growth in healthcare financing could rise to 20–30 per cent. 
