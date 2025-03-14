Caught in the geo-politics storm, Indian metal makers to see choppy prices

A string of geo-political events have sent the global commodity market into a tizzy, with uncertainties looming over demand-supply and price forecasts.

Amid this, India’s metal industry is expected to have steady supplies, but choppy price realisations, say industry executives and

analysts.

With multiple countries announcing import tariffs, focusing on increasing domestic production or planning export ban on ores, raw material security and price forecasts take centre stage for Indian metal makers.

Brokerage firm JP Morgan expects the global deficit in refined copper to grow to 160,000 metric tonnes in 2026, reported news agencies this month. However, domestic industry sources expect