The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has received comments from both Birla Opus and Asian Paints on its queries, and is likely to take a decision in the next few days on whether to start an investigation against Asian Paints for abuse of dominant position alleged by the Aditya Birla group firm, which is a competitor, sources said.
The antitrust watchdog had received a complaint from the paint venture of the Aditya Birla group in November last year, the sources said, alleging that Asian Paints, which is the market leader with 53 per cent market share,