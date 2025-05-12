Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CCPA cracks down on online platforms using dark patterns to mislead

After receiving the notice earlier this year, the platform has tweaked its interface, allowing customers to choose whether they wish to donate or not

Dark patterns contribute to unfair trade practices and can be classified as a violation of consumer rights

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is coming down hard on online platforms that violate customer rights, either by using dark patterns or not providing full information about the money they seek from customers.
 
Recently, the CCPA served a notice to a popular online ticket booking platform for charging customers ₹1 for a non-governmental organisation (NGO) donation while booking tickets on its app. This is an example of basket sneaking — a dark pattern that refers to the inclusion of additional items such as products, services, or payments to charity/donation at the time of checkout from a platform — without
