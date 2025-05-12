CCPA cracks down on online platforms using dark patterns to mislead

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is coming down hard on online platforms that violate customer rights, either by using dark patterns or not providing full information about the money they seek from customers.

Recently, the CCPA served a notice to a popular online ticket booking platform for charging customers ₹1 for a non-governmental organisation (NGO) donation while booking tickets on its app. This is an example of basket sneaking — a dark pattern that refers to the inclusion of additional items such as products, services, or payments to charity/donation at the time of checkout from a platform — without