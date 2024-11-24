CCPA seeks to cut through clarity gap with diamond certification proposals

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has invited stakeholders to submit their suggestions on the proposed diamond certification guidelines by Thursday. The framework under consideration includes provisions for clear labelling and certification of all diamonds.

The CCPA has invited input from various stakeholders, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the Indian Diamond Institute, and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories, among others.

“We have sought suggestions from all stakeholders before finalising the comprehensive guidelines. The deadline