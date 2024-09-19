Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Dealer network to sell cement has failed to keep pace with the rise in cement volumes sold in the last financial year, data for top cement makers suggests. Industry experts suggest that factors at play could be the rise in non-trade demand, focus on larger dealerships, and online sales.

Three of India’s top five cement makers—Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and Nuvoco Vistas Corp—saw a decline in the number of dealers they sold cement to in FY24. The other two, UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement maker, saw its dealer count rise by a modest three per cent. Dalmia