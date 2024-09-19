Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Three of the top-five cement makers saw their dealer count fall in FY24

JSW, Cement
Premium

Representative Picture

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dealer network to sell cement has failed to keep pace with the rise in cement volumes sold in the last financial year, data for top cement makers suggests. Industry experts suggest that factors at play could be the rise in non-trade demand, focus on larger dealerships, and online sales.

Three of India’s top five cement makers—Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and Nuvoco Vistas Corp—saw a decline in the number of dealers they sold cement to in FY24. The other two, UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement maker, saw its dealer count rise by a modest three per cent. Dalmia

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon