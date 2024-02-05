Sensex (    %)
                        
Cement sales growth in Q3 subdued at 3-4%, say industry executives

Industry executives attributed the impact on demand to a host of factors, including floods in South India, construction bans in the National Capital Region, and fiscal challenges in Bihar, Jharkhand

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Demand growth from cement in the October-December 2023 period was subdued, registering a 3-4 per cent growth, said executives from top cement manufacturers.

Industry executives attributed the impact on demand to a host of factors, including floods in South India, construction bans in the National Capital Region, and fiscal challenges in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Many added that while the last quarter was subdued, January showed signs of improvement.

For the December-ended quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), India’s top two cement makers registered modest growth in cement sales. UltraTech Cement reported a 5 per cent

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

