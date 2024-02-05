Cement sales growth in Q3 subdued at 3-4%, say industry executives

Demand growth from cement in the October-December 2023 period was subdued, registering a 3-4 per cent growth, said executives from top cement manufacturers.



Industry executives attributed the impact on demand to a host of factors, including floods in South India, construction bans in the National Capital Region, and fiscal challenges in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Many added that while the last quarter was subdued, January showed signs of improvement.