Cement sector prospects on the mend, but valuations may be a hurdle

Cement demand is driven by government projects in infrastructure and housing, a rural rebound, and industrial capex

The capacity addition is back-ended, with around 40 mtpa scheduled to go operational in H2FY26, and this could bring focus on market share. | Representational Image

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
After a strong April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, despite seasonal factors, cement demand looks set to improve further on the back of higher infrastructure spending and a better demand-supply balance. Spot cement prices have firmed up while fuel prices remain stable, which could be margin-accretive. Consolidation in the sector could help with pricing power. Sentiment is positive with hopes of a GST reduction.
 
Cement demand is driven by government projects in infrastructure and housing, a rural rebound, and industrial capex. All-India average cement prices were flat month-on-month (M-o-M) in August 2025 and down 1 per cent quarter-to-date compared with Q1FY26.
