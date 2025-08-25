Cement sector prospects on the mend, but valuations may be a hurdle

After a strong April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, despite seasonal factors, cement demand looks set to improve further on the back of higher infrastructure spending and a better demand-supply balance. Spot cement prices have firmed up while fuel prices remain stable, which could be margin-accretive. Consolidation in the sector could help with pricing power. Sentiment is positive with hopes of a GST reduction.

Cement demand is driven by government projects in infrastructure and housing, a rural rebound, and industrial capex. All-India average cement prices were flat month-on-month (M-o-M) in August 2025 and down 1 per cent quarter-to-date compared with Q1FY26.