Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre bets on 'Swades' moment for semiconductor industry's talent

Expects thousand-odd Indian engineers to return from Southeast Asia, US

Communications, IT, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Premium

Communications, IT, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government, based on feedback from semiconductor companies operating in India, expects hundreds to thousand-odd Indian engineers to return from Southeast Asia and the United States (US) to participate in the country’s high-tech manufacturing revolution.

“Nearly 20-25 per cent of the senior talent in the semiconductor manufacturing industry globally are Indians. We expect many of them to come back to India,” says Communications, IT, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to a top official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), the engineers who have decided to return to India from the US are younger, while those from
Topics : semiconductor IT Industry manufacturing semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon