Centre bets on 'Swades' moment for semiconductor industry's talent

The government, based on feedback from semiconductor companies operating in India, expects hundreds to thousand-odd Indian engineers to return from Southeast Asia and the United States (US) to participate in the country’s high-tech manufacturing revolution.

“Nearly 20-25 per cent of the senior talent in the semiconductor manufacturing industry globally are Indians. We expect many of them to come back to India,” says Communications, IT, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to a top official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), the engineers who have decided to return to India from the US are younger, while those from