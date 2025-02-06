Centre charting 5-year road map to boost ethanol blending in petrol

With a 20 per cent blending target in its grasp, the Central government is now charting a five-year road map to further ramp up the share of ethanol blending in petrol, as part of its efforts to reduce dependence on foreign oil and cut the import bill.

As part of the plan, a committee, consisting of officials from petroleum and natural gas, road transport and highways, heavy industries ministries, food and public distribution department and Niti Aayog, has already been set up and it is likely to submit a report by March, according to multiple officials.

“The committee has had