Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Centre grants one year extension for select IT hardware import system

Centre grants one year extension for select IT hardware import system

Govt to monitor local manufacturing under PLI before imposing any import curbs

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday extended the import management system for select IT hardware products for another year. This comes at a time when domestic production in India is far lower than the demand.
Premium

Indications are that the govt could impose import curbs later in the year if it is felt that any company is not complying with manufacturing targets

Shreya NandiNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday extended the  import management system for select IT hardware products for another year. This comes at a time when domestic production in India is far lower than the demand.
 
The current import management system for the seven IT hardware products including laptop, tablet, all-in-one personal computer, ultra small form factor computer and servers, is valid till December 31, 2024. According to the latest DGFT notification, importers will have to seek fresh authorisation for next year.
 
A senior government official told Business Standard that there is no ‘drastic change’ in the new
Topics : import IT Industry IT ministry hardware

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon