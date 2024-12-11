Centre grants one year extension for select IT hardware import system

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday extended the import management system for select IT hardware products for another year. This comes at a time when domestic production in India is far lower than the demand.

The current import management system for the seven IT hardware products including laptop, tablet, all-in-one personal computer, ultra small form factor computer and servers, is valid till December 31, 2024. According to the latest DGFT notification, importers will have to seek fresh authorisation for next year.

A senior government official told Business Standard that there is no ‘drastic change’ in the new