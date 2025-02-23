Centre plans digital push to tackle non-response in sample surveys

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is considering allowing responses through digital mode in sample surveys in a bid to tackle the increasing instances of non-responsiveness among respondents, especially high-income groups.

The new facility being considered will be used to canvass responses for household-based sample surveys such as household consumption expenditure survey (HCES), periodic labour force survey (PLFS), time use survey (TUS) and All-India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS), among others. “The field enumerators will continue canvassing the responses as usual. The online facility or the use of other digital means will be developed and used in instances