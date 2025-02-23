Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre plans digital push to tackle non-response in sample surveys

Government data shows that the share of people averse to the surveys conducted by the NSO more than doubled in five years between the 75th National Sample Survey

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is considering allowing responses through digital mode in sample surveys in a bid to tackle the increasing instances of non-responsiveness among respondents, especially high-income groups. 
The new facility being considered will be used to canvass responses for household-based sample surveys such as household consumption expenditure survey (HCES), periodic labour force survey (PLFS), time use survey (TUS) and All-India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS), among others. “The field enumerators will continue canvassing the responses as usual. The online facility or the use of other digital means will be developed and used in instances
