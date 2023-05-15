CERC is finding its room for decision-making limited by govt orders

All told, Barua appears to have attracted the ministry’s displeasure in a remarkably short time. Power minister R K Singh has use

Barua has been in the job for just over two months (he joined in March this year). He arrived after the CERC had been without a chairman for eight months, when the last incumbent, P K Pujari’s term, ended in June last year. Barua was chief secretary of Assam holding additional charge as chairman of Assam Power Distribution Company.