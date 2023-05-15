close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CERC is finding its room for decision-making limited by govt orders

The catch is that it sharply whittles the role of the CERC and state-level regulators

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
electricity tower
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
The hot Indian summers have often been a difficult time for power sector mandarins as the stress rises in the system to balance surging demand with supply. Nowhere is this more evident than at the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The electricity regulator’s chief Jishnu Barua has just received a strongly-worded note dated May 8 from the power ministry asking the Commission to take government approval before making any regulations public. 
Barua has been in the job for just over two months (he joined in March this year). He arrived after the CERC had been without a chairman for eight months, when the last incumbent, P K Pujari’s term, ended in June last year. Barua was chief secretary of Assam holding additional charge as chairman of Assam Power Distribution Company.  
All told, Barua appears to have attracted the ministry’s displeasure in a remarkably short time. Power minister R K Singh has use
Or

Also Read

Power Ministry asks CERC to consult before drafting, changing rules

SC dismisses Tata Power's appeal against MERC awarding project to Adani

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Distribution helps Tata Power log over two-fold rise in Q3 net to Rs 945 cr

PowerMin invites bids to supply 4.5 Gw electricity during coming summer

'Business as usual' for Sequoia's early-stage bets amid startup headwinds

Healthy traffic, pricing to cut down airlines' losses of Rs 50-70 bn: Icra

50 months on average: Delayed patent examinations stifle inventors

Insurance industry's direct premium to cross Rs 3 trn by FY25: Icra

Indians grappling with dating puzzle are turning to relationship gurus

Topics : CERC

First Published: May 15 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coromandel International posts 15% YoY drop in Q4 PAT amid rise in costs

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt aims to double maize output to 2.75 mt in 4-5 years

agriculture
2 min read

Apax Funds buys $450 mn minority stake in travel tech company IBS Software

funds
2 min read

Welspun One Logistics Parks raises Rs 500 cr under 2nd AIF in initial phase

logistics, warehouse, infra
2 min read

Vice Media files for bankruptcy, the latest digital media setback

bankruptcy law
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

Sensex gains 318 pts as investors cheer dip in inflation; Realty stks rally

BSE
2 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon