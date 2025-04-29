ChatGPT adds shopping: Search, compare, buy with personalised picks

OpenAI will now allow users to search, compare, and buy products in ChatGPT by giving users personalised recommendations for products, visual details of the product they are looking for, the price, as well as a direct link to buy it, the company said.

In an update being rolled out for all users, the conversational large language model (LLM) will display these product results as an independent search result.

“Commerce in ChatGPT is still early, and we’ll continue to bring merchants along our journey as we quickly learn and iterate. These shopping improvements are rolling out on Monday to Plus, Pro,