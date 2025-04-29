Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 12:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ChatGPT adds shopping: Search, compare, buy with personalised picks

OpenAI adds curated picks and direct links to product searches

Apart from rolling out the option to search and shop from ChatGPT itself, OpenAI will also roll out its memory integration feature for search and shopping, the company said

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 12:30 AM IST

OpenAI will now allow users to search, compare, and buy products in ChatGPT by giving users personalised recommendations for products, visual details of the product they are looking for, the price, as well as a direct link to buy it, the company said.
 
In an update being rolled out for all users, the conversational large language model (LLM) will display these product results as an independent search result.
 
“Commerce in ChatGPT is still early, and we’ll continue to bring merchants along our journey as we quickly learn and iterate. These shopping improvements are rolling out on Monday to Plus, Pro,
