Chhattisgarh gets ₹6,826 cr investment proposals for tourism sectors

The Chhattisgarh government today announced it has received investment proposals of over Rs 6,321 crore in industries and Rs 505 crore in the tourism sector in an investors’ meet organised here.

During the meet, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted investment opportunities in the state in areas including tourism and hospitality, steel and industrial projects, biofuel and cement. He handed over “Invitation to Invest” letters to all the participating companies to enable them to begin work promptly.

The event was attended by Amit Agrawal, secretary, pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Sandeep Poundrik, secretary, Ministry of Steel; Chhattisgarh Commerce and