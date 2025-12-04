Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhattisgarh govt releases 22nd instalment of Mahatari Vandan Yojana

Chhattisgarh govt releases 22nd instalment of Mahatari Vandan Yojana

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai disbursed ₹634.65 crore at a programme in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM
The Chief Minister said the Mahatari Vandan scheme reflected the government’s commitment to the dignity, safety and economic self-reliance of women. (Photo: PTI)

R Krishna Das Raipur
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday released the 22nd instalment of its flagship Mahatari Vandan Yojana, an initiative aimed at empowering women economically.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai disbursed ₹634.65 crore at a programme in Mohla–Manpur–Ambagarh Chowki district.
 
“This month, funds were transferred via direct bank transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of 67,78,674 eligible beneficiaries,” a state government spokesperson said.
 
Of the total amount, ₹633.89 crore was transferred to 67,71,012 beneficiaries, while 7,662 women from the Niyad Nellanar area received ₹76.30 lakh. The Niyad Nellanar initiative, launched by the state government, focuses on providing basic amenities and welfare benefits to Maoist-affected
