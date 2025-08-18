Monday, August 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhattisgarh to showcase cultural heritage at Osaka World Expo 2025

More than 160 countries and nine international organisations are participating

Osaka World Expo 2025 (Photo: Bloomberg)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Chhattisgarh will set up its stall at the Osaka World Expo 2025 in Japan to showcase cultural heritage and identity. 
The Expo, being held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, at Yumeshima Island in Konohanaku, has been themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” with sub-themes of “Saving Lives”, “Empowering Lives”, and “Connecting Lives” with the overarching concept of “People’s Living Lab”, celebrating global innovation and the co-creation of a sustainable future. 
More than 160 countries and nine international organisations are participating. The participation of Chhattisgarh is on the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation, Government of India,
