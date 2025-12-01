Monday, December 01, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CII seeks overhaul of Environment Protection Act for unified clearance body

CII seeks overhaul of Environment Protection Act for unified clearance body

CII has proposed amending India's environmental laws to establish a single Environmental and Climate Clearance Authority with powers to fast-track approvals for low-risk and green projects

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
premium

CII’s recommendations come as India seeks to address a widening green investment deficit, estimated at $1 trillion over the next 10 to 15 years.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for amendments to the Environment Protection Act (EPA) and the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification to legally establish a unified Environmental and Climate Clearance Authority (ECCA) with powers to fast-track approvals for low-risk and green projects.
 
This comes a day after the industry body proposed creating ECCA in the upcoming Budget 2026-2027. “In CII’s view, this will entail amendments to the EPA and to the present EIA notification so that powers and responsibilities of project appraisal and clearance can be vested in a single institutional framework with appropriate safeguards,” Chandrajit
Topics : CII Environment Protection Act Confederation of Indian Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon