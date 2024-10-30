Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Clash of titans: Samsung in Vietnam and Apple in India race for market lead

Clash of titans: Samsung in Vietnam and Apple in India race for market lead

Apple Inc exported iPhones worth $10 bn from India in FY24, a fifth of what Samsung achieved last year in Vietnam

Apple Samsung, Apple mobile, samsung mobile, phones
Premium

Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung last year exported over $52 billion worth of mobile phones and spare parts across the world from Vietnam, accounting for 9 per cent of the country’s overall trade. The South Korean giant now produces more than half of its mobile phones in this country.
  In striking contrast, the Cupertino-based Apple exported iPhones worth $10 billion from India in FY24, a fifth of what Samsung achieved last year in Vietnam. And it shifted 12 per cent of the iPhone production value from China to India, only a fourth of what Samsung has been able to achieve in Vietnam last year.
Topics : Samsung Apple Apple India Vietnam India-Vietnam smartphone industry India smartphone market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon