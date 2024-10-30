Clash of titans: Samsung in Vietnam and Apple in India race for market lead

Samsung last year exported over $52 billion worth of mobile phones and spare parts across the world from Vietnam, accounting for 9 per cent of the country’s overall trade. The South Korean giant now produces more than half of its mobile phones in this country.

In striking contrast, the Cupertino-based Apple exported iPhones worth $10 billion from India in FY24, a fifth of what Samsung achieved last year in Vietnam. And it shifted 12 per cent of the iPhone production value from China to India, only a fourth of what Samsung has been able to achieve in Vietnam last year.