Luxe breathes easy: Clean air homes are in demand amid rising air pollution

Rising air pollution in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metros is making clean air and good air quality non-negotiable for homebuyers. Developers are responding by integrating green living features, including guaranteed air quality index (AQI) levels, into their projects.

These initiatives are typically seen in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments, where prices can be 25–40 per cent higher than standard projects — yet buyers are willing to pay the premium.

“Developers will charge extra if they assure AQI. When air pollution remains high most of the year and spikes in winter — especially in places like Delhi,