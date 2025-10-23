Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU imposes new sanctions on Russian energy, joins US in pressure campaign

EU imposes new sanctions on Russian energy, joins US in pressure campaign

The EU will also tighten a transaction ban on two major Russian oil companies and sanction 117 additional so-called shadow fleet vessels

Oil, russian energy

The package — the bloc’s 19th — was stalled for weeks as Austria, Hungary and Slovakia threw up roadblocks | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jorge Valero
 
The European Union adopted a new package of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure, joining a new US push to chip away at Moscow’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine. 
The EU measures will ban LNG imports from 2027, according to a statement from Denmark, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency. The EU will also tighten a transaction ban on two major Russian oil companies and sanction 117 additional so-called shadow fleet vessels, which have enabled Russia to evade previous measures.
 
“The sanctions have real impact and are hurting the Russian economy,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a Thursday statement. “Russia is finding it increasingly difficult to finance its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”
 
 
The package — the bloc’s 19th — was stalled for weeks as Austria, Hungary and Slovakia threw up roadblocks.  
The move adds momentum to western allies’ renewed push to punish Moscow. On Wednesday, the US announced sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil producers, the state-run Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, after a potential summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was called off. Those penalties came a week after the UK also hit the Russian oil giants.

Also Read

india eu trade negotiations

India, EU discuss resolution of pending issues in proposed trade pact

European Union, EU

Apple challenges EU digital markets act in biggest antitrust court test

india eu trade negotiations

EU member nations back EU-India strategic agenda to boost ties, cooperation

energy, oil, russian oil, oil production, pipeline

EU energy ministers push to ban all Russian gas by 2027 amid US pressure

India, EU, European Union, India flag

EU Council approves new strategic agenda to strengthen ties with India

 
“The 19th package is very important,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday before joining EU leaders at a summit in Brussels. “But American sanctions are also very important. And this is a good signal to other countries in the world to join the sanctions.” 
 
The potential Trump-Putin gathering had unnerved European officials, who feared Trump may be adopting a more Putin-friendly stance after several months where he publicly threatened Russia with sanctions and appeared receptive to Ukraine’s pleas for additional weapons. 
 
Still, Zelenskiy left a meeting with Trump last week without desired commitments on long-range missiles. Instead, Trump urged both Zelenskiy and Putin to declare an immediate ceasefire and begin negotiations.
 
Zelenskiy is open to that approach and joined a statement with European leaders this week, when they all endorsed the suggestion. 
 
“A ceasefire is possible, of course, and I think all of us need a ceasefire,” Zelenskiy said Thursday. “But we need more pressure on Russia for a ceasefire.”
 
In addition to hammering Russian energy, the EU package goes after 45 entities that have helped Russia evade sanctions, including 12 companies in China and Hong Kong, according to the statement. It will also prohibit reinsurance for used Russian aircrafts and vessels, and includes a full transaction ban on five Russian banks
 
Additionally, the package extends a transaction ban to Russian electronic payment systems and third-country banks in Belarus and Kazakhstan. 
 
Notably, the package cracks down on Russia’s crypto finances, banning crypto-asset services for Russian nationals, residents and entities.
 

More From This Section

Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia flag

Saudi Arabia appoints Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan as new grand mufti

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada aims to double non-US exports in a decade amid Trump tariff impact

gaza

Israel to resume ceasefire, aid after it launched deadly strikes in Gaza

JD Vance, Vance, Benjamin Netanyahu

US V-P Vance visits Israel, says Gaza ceasefire going better than expected

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Lebanon president urges talks with Israel, says war brought no gains

Topics : European Union Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict US sanctions Russia Oil production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon