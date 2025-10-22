Coworking firms scale up, tapping demand for bespoke office solutions

India’s co-working landscape is moving beyond plug-and-play offices towards highly customised, sector-specific environments that blend design, technology, security, and brand-building. Leading operators like TableSpace, Awfis, IndiQube, WeWork, The Executive Centre, IWG, and more are offering bespoke solutions across industries — finance and technology to consulting and healthcare — while commanding premiums for flexibility and brand alignment.

Among Awfis’ 3,000-plus custom projects, a prominent one is a 165,000 square feet (sq ft) workspace for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai. The key requirements from the occupiers were high security, confidentiality, and technology. The project ensured advanced acoustic engineering, biometric access,