Coal ministry proposes strict ownership, net worth norms for Coal Exchange

The coal ministry has proposed stringent eligibility and oversight rules to govern entities seeking to establish a Coal Exchange in the country, including a minimum net worth requirement of ₹100 crore, limits on equity ownership and mandatory demutualisation.

The revised Draft Coal Exchange Rules, 2025, released for public consultation, mandate that no member of a Coal Exchange can hold more than five per cent of its paid-up equity share capital individually, while all members together cannot own more than 49 per cent. Further, persons other than members will not be allowed to hold more than 25 per cent equity after