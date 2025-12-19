Friday, December 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal ministry proposes strict ownership, net worth norms for Coal Exchange

Under the draft framework, the applicant must be a demutualised company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013

coal mines
premium

The draft rule has made a Settlement Guarantee Fund compulsory to ensure settlement of trades executed on the platform

Saket Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

The coal ministry has proposed stringent eligibility and oversight rules to govern entities seeking to establish a Coal Exchange in the country, including a minimum net worth requirement of ₹100 crore, limits on equity ownership and mandatory demutualisation.
 
The revised Draft Coal Exchange Rules, 2025, released for public consultation, mandate that no member of a Coal Exchange can hold more than five per cent of its paid-up equity share capital individually, while all members together cannot own more than 49 per cent. Further, persons other than members will not be allowed to hold more than 25 per cent equity after
Topics : Coal ministry Coal equity
