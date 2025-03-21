Cold drinks to ACs: Early onset turns summer products into hot picks

From cold drinks, air conditioners to refrigerators are flying off shelves and companies are expanding their capacities as temperatures have already started to soar. This summer comes on the back of last year already witnessing high temperatures which caused demand to treble high.

This year, companies have strengthened their supply chains as well to meet soaring demand.

Rasna has already seen demand being higher by 30-40 per cent which is aided by demand for beverages due to Ramdan.

“A lot of primary stocking-up by distributors has picked-up. But these growth levels may not sustain post Ramadan. We have seen more