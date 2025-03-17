Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Competition next door, Delhi airport planning salary hike, bonus for staff

Competition next door, Delhi airport planning salary hike, bonus for staff

DIAL requested AERA to align manpower cost projections with its submissions and consider at least a nine per cent growth, as observed by AERA itself in previous "control periods"

Delhi airport, Airport
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which runs India’s busiest airport, is planning salary hikes and bonuses to retain its workforce as it braces for fierce competition from Noida airport’s operator, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL). DIAL admitted that these pay raises will have a "considerable" impact on its total manpower costs.
 
GMR Group-led DIAL has urged the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to approve higher aeronautical tariffs from airlines and passengers, citing financial pressures from the Noida airport, which is coming up about 70 km away. Beyond rising employee costs, it expects a surge in advertising expenses and a
Topics : Delhi airport Indian airports Airport Authority of India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon