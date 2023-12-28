Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Consumer durables see premiumisation shift, affordable segment lags

The premiumisation trend was visible among all key categories like televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines

Consumer durables firms
Premium

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The consumer durables sector, which saw growth aided by the Cricket World Cup this year, also witnessed a growing trend in premiumisation on the back of higher aspirations of consumers, rising disposable incomes and increased promotional offers.

The premiumisation trend was visible among all key categories like televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines.

The affordable and entry-level segment in these categories has been declining or has registered only a marginal growth, as more consumers are now choosing to trade-up for feature-rich products.

According to intelligence firm GfK’s Consumer Life study in 2023, 45 per cent of consumers said

Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

World Cup: Can India make it 8-0 against Pakistan as they clash today?

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

India's private space industry seeks bold reforms, clarity on FDI

Mines ministry identifies offshore blocks in economic zone for exploration

China aims to build more than half of world's cleaner-fuel ships by 2025

SpiceJet's resurgence could disrupt Indian aviation market: CAPA India

30 cos taking advantage of PLI scheme to make millet-based products: Govt

Topics : Consumer Durables festive season sale ICC ODI World Cup 2023 luxury goods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon