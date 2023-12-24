Sensex (    %)
                        
Almost normal: Consumer sentiment soared to near pre-pandemic levels in Nov

The World Bank reported that over 80 million Indians made their first digital transaction after the pandemic

2023
Ashli VargheseSamreen Wani
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

In 2023, Indians were more willing to spend on discretionary items and adopt digital transactions. Consumer sentiment soared tonear pre-pandemic levels in November 2023, after dipping sharply in early 2023. It was only two per cent below the November 2019 mark. This was significantly better than the 18 per cent decline in January 2023 compared to January 2019. 

Compared to rural, urban families reported lower confidence to spend both before and during the pandemic. While consumer senti­ment for rural respondents is 2 per cent less than what it was in November 2019, for the urb­an respondents, it lags by 5

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

